Difficult decisions taken to improve economy: CM

Lahore : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the country has been put on right path due to hard work, and the decisions taken in the national interest gave positive results. He was talking to delegations at the CM Office. He said difficult decisions were taken to correct the economy and the decisions would rehabilitate the country’s economy soon. The people of Pakistan will get fruits of the development and progress, he added.

The chief minister said Imran Khan was the only leader who could steer the country out of crisis. He said in new Pakistan the government had given the people awareness of their rights. “We want to bring about improvement in the life of the common man”, he said.

Everything will happen according to the aspirations of the people in new Pakistan. He said supremacy of law, merit, transparency and justice to the common man were the priorities of the government.

He said the PTI government was working on an effective strategy to bring about real change in the province and the people were getting benefits of the change.

He said people get justice when institutions are strong, Usman Buzdar said. Temporary problems will be overcome with the support of the people, he said.

Greetings: Usman Buzdar has congratulated the national cricket team for their victory against New Zealand in the second one-day international match.

He said the team displayed best team work and defeated the opponent team, and the victory was the result of hard work. He said the national team gave a wonderful performance and won the match. He hoped the national team would also win the third match.