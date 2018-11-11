TLP protest

This refers to the letter ‘The protest’ (November 10) by Malik T Ali. The writer has aptly suggested that the fact that the government didn’t want to use the stick against the TLP leader doesn’t absolve the ruling party of its responsibilities. TLP workers were allowed to damage public property and to harass citizens. The authorities concerned let them block major roads. Instead of punishing the people who held the country hostage, our government released arrested workers. The government’s claims that it didn’t want bloodshed are also ludicrous. There will not be a single person who would want the government to kill its own people.

Why can’t the government at least punish the miscreants who were found to be guilty of damaging public and private property? The government knows that charged workers caused a huge amount of loss. The prime minister has even asked the Punjab government to prepare compensation packages. The point is: why should taxpayers pay for the mischief of a certain group? Why can’t the authorities ask those who are responsible for this loss to compensate people whose property has been damaged?

Huzaifa Imran ( Karachi )