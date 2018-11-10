Three alleged terrorists arrested

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested three alleged terrorists during different actions on Friday, officials said.

An official of the CTD said one Anwar was arrested during an action at the Scheme Chowk. A hand-grenade was also recovered from his possession. In another action, two accused Taj Wali and Khan Wali were arrested from Hashtnagri for making extortion calls to a local.