AIOU celebrates Iqbal Day

Islamabad: Speakers at a function held here on Friday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) paid rich tributes to Dr. Muhammad Iqbal on his 141st birth anniversary, urging the youth to follow his footprints for a better life.

The function was largely attended by the students of local colleges and Universities. It was marked by holding ‘Bait Bazi' and ‘Kalam-e-Iqbal’s competitions among them. The speakers including eminent intellectual and poet Dr. Prof. Fateha Muhammad Malik and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood who underlined the need of comprehending and practicing the message of the great poet in a true spirit.

Dr. Fateha Muhammad Malik spoke high of Allama Iqbal’s poetry and intellectual thoughts. Dr. Nasir Mahmmod while presiding over the function said that the University will continue its endeavor to promote the message of Dr. Iqbal among the youth through its academic pursuits.