10 honey production units fined

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday carried out a crackdown throughout the province against honey production units for inspecting the honey quality and food safety standards. Food safety teams inspected 19 honey production units. Out of the 19 units, Punjab Food Authority fined 10 honey production units and served warning notices on nine food business operators for improvement. PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman said that PFA checked two honey units in Lahore, four in Sargodha, one in Faisalabad and the rest in other cities of Punjab. Meanwhile, PFA sealed a Kitchen Cuisine Citrus Restaurant for violating the PFA Act and not meeting the food safety standards.