Sat November 10, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2018

Train kills man in Factory Area

LAHORE: A 40-year-old man was killed by a train in Factory Area on Friday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing railway tracks near LDA Quarters when a train hit and killed him. The body has been removed to the City mortuary.

found dead: Two men, both unidentified so far, were found dead in different areas of the City on Friday. A 35-year-old man was found dead in the Bhatti Gate police area. Police believed the man was an addict. They suspected he might have died of cold weather. A 32-year-old man was found dead in Gulshan Iqbal police jurisdiction. He was an addict, police said and suspected he might have died of an overdose of drugs.

gas cylinders: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) rounded up 38 persons for installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles. Besides the arrests of 38 persons for installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles, PHP also arrested 38 other persons on various criminal charges. PHP registered 133 cases against drivers on various traffic violations. The police teams arrested two persons for possessing illegal arms and 12 persons on violation of Loudspeaker Act. Twenty-four alleged gamblers were also held.

The police force seized two pistols, two magazines and 10 bullets from the possession of the arrested accused. Six held: Model Town division investigation police claimed to have arrested six criminals involved in incidents of murder, kidnapping for ransom and vehicle theft. Police recovered a car and gold jewellery from the arrested accused. Illegal arms were also seized. The accused were identified as Abdul Rehman, Asghar, Muhammad Asif, Ahmad Saeed, Imran and Irshad.

Comments

