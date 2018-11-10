Supreme Court to hear 2017 Faizabad sit-in case on 16th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear a suo motu case on November 16 regarding sit-in by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan at Faizabad Interchange in 2017, Geo News reported.
A two-judge bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa will resume the hearing. The apex court has summoned the record of TLP’s registration as a political party from the Election Commission of Pakistan. Notices have also been sent to the attorney general, secretaries of interior and defence, Islamabad’s IGP and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority in this connection.
