Case registered against prison officials for taking bribe

SUKKUR: A citizen Qaisar Khan Pathan filed a petition against Assistant-Superintendent of Jail Muhammed Azam Surhyani, and two others including Sardar Bux and Muhammed Ashraf for taking Rs22,000 as bribe.

After hearing the arguments, the First Additional Session Judge Sukkur ordered Rohri Police Station to register an FIR against the jail staff.Meanwhile, a decomposed body of a missing youth Sajjid Ali Kalwar (32) was found from the grains market. The Police shifted the body to a local hospital. Victim’s father Shoukat Ali kalwar told the Police that his son was missing since Thursday.

The father said he searched for his son at all the possible places including relatives and friends but could not find any him. In another incident,a father Muhammed Malook Mirani was accused of stabbing his son Billawal Mirani to death. The Police said the accused was arrested and they are investigating the cause of killing. In another incident a man Atta Muhammed Jaghirani was killed following a dispute between two groups of the Jagirani tribe.

Meanwhile three people including a cop were killed in different road accidents. A police constable, Yamin Khohro of Tando Masti Police Station was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Khairpur-Larkana bridge by an unidentified killing the cop on the spot. The police have not so far found the vehicle and they have also not registered any report against the incident.

In another road accident a motorcyclist named Ramzan Jatt was killed in the limits of Kot Lalo in Khairpur when the two motorcycles collided. In yet another accident, a motorcyclist Imran Machi was killed following collision with a truck in Ghotki.