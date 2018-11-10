NAB CIT grills Hamza for over two hours

LAHORE: The Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday questioned Hamza Shahbaz in inquiries related to the Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means.

The NAB had also summoned Salman Shahbaz in the case, but he is in London. It has been learnt that the NAB CIT comprising officers of intelligence and NAB prosecution and investigation wings questioned Hamza for more than two and a half hours.

The NAB sources claim that Hamza was unable to satisfy the investigation officers. It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza had skipped the previous hearings due to fear that the NAB could arrest him. Later, he secured a protective bail from the Lahore High Court.

Earlier, in a notice to Salman Shahbaz, the NAB had stated: “During interrogations, Shahbaz Sharif has stated that all of his matters related to assets, income and expenditures are being looked after by you. You are requested to appear before the CIT along with documents of all assets and properties.” A notice of the same nature was sent to Hamza Shahbaz as well.

The bureau had also summoned both brothers in an inquiry regarding the construction of a bridge in Chiniot, which allegedly facilitated the Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by the Shahbaz family. The NAB claimed that Rs200 million were paid from the national kitty to construct the bridge on Shahbaz’s orders. Salman appeared only once before the bureau and later went out of the country.