Sat November 10, 2018
November 10, 2018

Waqas powers Young Fighters into Challenge Cup T20 semis

KARACHI: Opener Waqas Mahboob smashed a scintillating, unbeaten century to propel Nazeer Hussain Young Fighters CC into the semi-finals of KCCA Zone-I Challenge Cup T20 Cricket Tournament when they defeated Airport Gymkhana by seven wickets here at Young Fighters Ground on Wednesday.

Waqas clubbed 11 boundaries and five sixes in his 51-ball knock of 102 not out.Chasing a challenging total of 194, Young Fighters reached the target in style with 10 balls to spare. Zohaib Abid remained undefeated on 36 and his 25-ball knock included two sixes and one four.

Batting first, Airport Gymkhana raised a competitive total of 193 for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Agha Sabir top-scored with 47 from 27 balls laced with three sixes and two fours. Bahadur Ali hoisted five massive sixes in his unbeaten 46 off 26 balls.

In another match at the same ground, the spin trio of Hamza Muhammad, Ahmed Nawaz and Sajid Habib shared nine wickets between them to spin Liaquatabad Eaglets into the semi-finals when they defeated Royal Cricket Club by five runs in a thrilling finish.

