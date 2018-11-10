Dasani to launch innovation challenge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Dasani, the purified bottled drinking water brand of the Coca-Cola Company will launch a nationwide plastic recycling innovation competition, - “The Dasani Discovery Challenge” at the second annual technology conference 021Disrupt, on November 10 and 11, a statement said on Thursday.
The event is being organised by the Nest I/O, the technology incubator and community hub of the Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]), it added. The open competition will seek innovative, efficient, doable and cost-effective ideas to reduce and recycle plastic waste of all types, in line with the company’s global commitment to work for a World without waste, it said.
The Dasani Discovery Challenge will invite participants to submit brilliant new ideas, which are practically doable and highly effective to counter growing plastic pollution.
