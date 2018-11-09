British Backpacker Society returns to Pakistan

LONDON: The British Backpacker Society has announced that its members will be returning to Pakistan later this week to travel to northern areas to enjoy the natural beauty and its adventures.

The British Backpacker Society had ranked Pakistan as the #1 adventure travel destination for 2018 after visiting the country extensively in 2016.

Samuel Joynson, Adam Sloper and Michael Worrall told The News/Geo that they will be returning to Pakistan in the next couple of weeks to enjoy the country. They said that their travel last time made headlines around the world when they ranked the country as number 1 travel destination. They said that that they were helpful in catapulting Pakistan into the consciousness of adventurer travelers around the world.

Emphasising both the “incredible” hospitality of the country and “mountain scenery that is beyond anyone’s imagination”, the British Backpacker Society’s adventure travel rankings made headlines in over 20 countries.

On this trip to the country, the trio will be entering Pakistan from Wagah Border and then will make their way to the mountains. British Backpacker Society team will be made up of all three co-founders of the organization: Samuel Joynson, Adam Sloper and Michael Worrall. Samuel and Adam travelled extensively in Pakistan in 2016, but Michael, who missed the first British Backpacker Society visit, will be making his first trip to the country. Speaking to GeoNews, Michael said “I just can’t wait. I have heard so many stories from Samuel and Adam about the natural beauty, friendliness and the food of Pakistan, and am really looking forward to experiencing it myself.”

The team have designed their latest route through Pakistan to feature regions of the country that they enjoyed on their last visit, in addition to those rarely visited regions that they believe hold real potential for international tourism. The latest journey will start at the Wagah Border, before heading north towards the mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Adam commented that he was “particularly excited to see the mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the late autumn”, noting that he had heard from his Pakistani friends that “the scenery in the mountains is particularly dramatic at this time of year.” Michael added “I have bought a new pair of gloves though – I understand that it could get a bit cold!”

Samuel stated that “the British Backpacker Society will continue to promote Pakistan and other developing tourism markets to travelers around the world, emphasizing the mutual benefits of adventure tourism to both travelers and governments. Earlier this year, we were delighted to see the Government of Pakistan liberalizing its tourist visa policy with the introduction of a Visa-On-Arrival program, and believe that this is an important first step in realizing the country’s huge tourism potential.”