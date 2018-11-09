Fri November 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2018

Peshawar Zalmi releases Hafeez

LAHORE: Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been released from Peshawar Zalmi – the Pakistan Super League franchise he represented for all three editions of the T20 league to date.

The 38-year old announced the news on Twitter, thanking the franchise and its owner, Javed Afridi for the three-year journey and the memories. Hafeez has put his name down for the draft, which will determine what team he will be in action for during the 2019 edition.

“Thanks @PeshawarZalmi & @JAfridi10 for such a great journey of 3yrs full of fond memories. Had fabulous time with U all. Now I decided to go to Draft of @thePSLt20 , Thanks to all fans of @PeshawarZalmi for their unconditional love & support. wishing u all the best for future,” the all-rounder tweeted.

The fourth edition of PSL will commence from February 14th, 2019 in the UAE. The league will move to Pakistan for the last eight matches, with the final set to be held in Karachi on March 17th.

