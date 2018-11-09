English language moot

Islamabad: The Society of Pakistan English Language Teachers (SPELT), Islamabad Chapter will hold its 34th Annual International Conference on November 11 and 12 at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) under the theme of 'Engaging the 21st Century Learner'.

The English Language Teaching (ELT) conference at Islamabad Chapter is a platform where all the experts and practitioners of English language gather to share new trends in the field of study.

The conference holds a vast range of speakers both nationals and internationals as more than 60 researchers will be part of the conference, including plenary sessions, paper presentation, and workshops, a news release said.

Noted among speakers are Dr. Ronald Irvin Thomson, Abbas Hussain, Beth Trudell, Dr Judy Sharkey, Dr Madhu Sharma, Dr Carolyn Layzer and Motikala Subba Dewan.

It has been observed that twenty first century learners are fluent technology users however they seem to be moving away from active engagement in face to face learning events. To maintain a healthy balance between real and virtual, it is important for teachers to understand 21st-century learners and `what makes them tick'. They need to move towards a growth mindset that will allow the individual of the 21st century to develop into a multi-modal learner, a learner with the capacity for utilizing a range of skills and competencies to stimulate cognitive processes in their academic and professional life.