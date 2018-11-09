Fri November 09, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2018

GCU Philosophy Dept turns 150

LAHORE: The Philosophy Department of Government College University (GCU) has turned 150. In this connection, a large number of students, Old Ravians and faculty members of the department on Thursday participated in an on-campus colorful and jubilant walk, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, to mark the sesquicentennial anniversary of the oldest Department of Philosophy in the entire South Asia. Eminent writer Mirza Athar Baig also participated in the walk.

Talking to the media, GCU Philosophy Department Chairperson Dr Sobia Tahir said the department was established in the Government College Lahore in 1868 and it cherished the rare distinction of being the oldest seat of Philosophical learning in the subcontinent. “It was in this prestigious department the Poet-Philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a student and later a teacher,” she added.

Talking about the history of the department, Dr Sobia said since the beginning, eminent thinkers and teachers like Professor Bell, BE Ussher, Lala Jiya Raam, Thomas W Arnold, George Sidney Brett, Professor Noor Ilahi, AW James, JH Harley, Dr Muhammad Iqbal, LP Saunders and GC Chatter had remained associated with the department which started its postgraduate classes immediately after its inception.

German academician: Renowned German academician and cross-cultural dialogue expert Peter-Josef Boeck on Thursday visited Punjab University’s Institute of Social & Cultural Studies (ISCS) on the invitation of the institute’s director and had a courtesy meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed.

