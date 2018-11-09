CM opens MRI machine at PIC

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday inaugurated the latest cardiac MRI machine at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) which has been set up at the cost of Rs300 million. He also inaugurated the CT angio machine.

The chief minister went to the emergency block and inquired about health facilities provided to patients there. He was given a briefing about the treatment facilities. He was informed that CT angio machine is a 640-slice apparatus which is the first of its kind in the country. Similarly, cardiac MRI machine will provide world level treatment facility.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that start of air ambulance will also be pondered over. Latest facilities will be provided in hospitals, he said adding that PIC model will be extended to remote areas. It is my desire that quality healthcare facilities should be available in remote areas round-the-clock and latest cardiac hospitals should also be established in backward localities. He added that board of management of PIC will be constituted soon. Talking to the media on the occasion, the chief minister said that 2.5 million patients are provided treatment facilities in PIC every year. I am heartened that emergency has been extended to 200 beds and state-of-the-art facilities are provided in this hospital. He thanked Friends of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (FPIC) for the construction of emergency block. We will extend this model, he added. He said that PTI led government in Punjab has got limited budget and work is being done for the betterment of healthcare system while remaining within the financial resources. He informed that Multan Institute of Cardiology and Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology will also be upgraded and facilities will be improved in Recep Tayyip Erodgan Hospital, Muzaffargarh. Similarly, cardiac facilities will be made better in DG Khan and Bahawalpur and people will soon perceive a change around them.

Iqbal’s philosophy: Usman Buzdar has said that Allama Iqbal was harbinger of Muslim unity and he addressed the whole humanity by standing above the geographical limitations. He has given a new message of hope to youths and encouraged the society to think in a positive manner. Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to transform the country in line with the philosophy of Allama Iqbal, he said. In his message on the occasion of birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal on 9th November (today), the chief minister said that Iqbal was a great scholar whose teachings and philosophy is guiding us even today.

polio: Usman Buzdar on Thursday presided over a meeting at his office to review different steps taken for the elimination of polio from the province. Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that saving the children from polio is a national obligation and the Punjab government is performing this duty as an important responsibility. We will work in an organised manner to make Pakistan a 100 percent polio-free country. He directed that special campaign should be continued in high-risk districts, including Rajanpur, DG Khan and Muzaffargarh. Special attention should be paid to the districts where samples of sewer are found positive. The meeting decided that survey should be conducted to collect verified data about differently abled children of remote and tribal areas.