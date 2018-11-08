Irregular appointments: SHC issues notice to federation, SECP

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has sought a reply till November 13 after issuing a notice to the federal government and the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on a constitutional petition against the possible appointment of Muhammad Ali Ghulam Muhammad, Akif Saeed and Zafar Abdullah as commissioners in the SECP. According to details, Karachi Human RightsSociety General Secretary Amir Saeed, through his counsel Malik Naeem, has told the court that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had removed Muhammad Ali Ghulam Muhammad as SECP chairman in 2013, whereas Zafar Abdullah and Akif Saeed have also completed their tenure. So they are not eligible to hold the post. The petitioner requested the court to stop such appointments. Sources say some ministers want to get Muhammad Ali Ghulam Muhammad appointed as SECP chairman.