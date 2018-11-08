Aasia’s name can’t be placed on ECL until proven guilty: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Wednesday assured that the federal government will uphold the Supreme Court’s verdict and not place Aasia Bibi’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) until she is proved guilty.

During an interview with the Voice of America, the minister of state for interior while speaking about the recent country-wide protests following the top court verdict acquitting Aasia Bibi, said, “Among the protesters there was a group of people who were damaging property for their own personal gains and agenda.”

The minister that the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders, whom the government signed an agreement with to end the demonstrations, refused that the miscreants were party members. “When we informed the TLP leaders of the miscreants and showed them footage, they refused to accept that those rioters belonged to the party,” he added.

Regarding the arrests of rioters, Afridi said, “Those arrested will be treated in a legal manner. I assure you there will be no compromise on the supremacy of law.” “It is the prime minister and other officials’ clear stance that there will be no compromise if anyone breaks or challenges the law,” he asserted. Speaking about the agreement which stated, “Due process will be followed immediately to include the name of Aasia Bibi in ECL”, Afridi said, “The government will uphold whatever the Supreme Court decides.”

“If someone cannot be proved guilty, how we can place their name on ECL. There can be no question about that,” the minister of state for interior upheld. He further said, “All Pakistanis no matter which religion or school of thought they belong to are the responsibility of the state. No one can be given the licence to play with the lives or property.” “Aasia Bibi and her family is in Pakistan and they are being given security by the government,” he added.

The Supreme Court (SC) on October 31 acquitted Bibi after blasphemy charges could not be proved against her and ordered her immediate release. Following the verdict, protests had erupted in several cities across the country and property was damaged and vehicles set on fire in some places.