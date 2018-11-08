Thu November 08, 2018
How angry is PM Khan?

What we borrowed and what we built

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership's dangerous remarks

November 8, 2018

Aasia Bibi flies abroad: sources: A junior official denies her release

MULTAN: Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman recently acquitted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a blasphemy case, has been freed from a women prison here, according to sources. According to BBC radio, she has flown abroad with her family. She is accompanied by the Dutch ambassador, the BBC claimed. However, a junior official rejected the claim. Foreign news agencies, BBC and The Guardian also reported her release citing her lawyer Saif-ul-Muluk: ““She has been freed. I have been told that she is on a plane but nobody knows where she will land.” Sources said a 10-member United Nations delegation, including media persons, also visited Multan and they surrounded Aasia Bibi when she was released. However, no jail official was ready to confirm. The sources told Geo News the jail authorities had received documents pertaining to her release earlier in the day after which she was freed.

According to the BBC she was flown to the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi from where she left for the Netherlands. No responsible official concerned was available for comment on this information, but a junior official, requesting anonymity, rejected the report and said she was not freed. The Supreme Court had acquitted Bibi on October 31. The acquittal had led to protests in several cities across the country.

