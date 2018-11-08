AIOU holds moot on chemistry

Islamabad: A two-day 4th international conference on new trends in chemistry held here on Wednesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU). It was participated by some foreign delegates as well researchers and academicians from forty-three Universities as well as other relevant departments from across the country.

Key-note speakers were from China, Australia and Germany. Opening session was addressed among others by the acting AIOU VC Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Dean Sciences Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas, chairman department of Chemistry Dr. Naghmana Rashid and the conference’s convener Dr. Nasima Arshad. The conference was organised by the University’s department of Chemistry in collaboration with the HEC.