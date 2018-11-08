Punjab police training from 12th

LAHORE: A two-week workshop from the ranks of constable to DPO is being launched from November 12 and in this continuation an important session about training modules under supervision of Additional IG Training Punjab has been held at central police office here on Wednesday.

DIG training, AIG training, female psychologists with other senior officers attended this session. The purpose of the workshops is to improve image of police station, to avoid torture, to ensure delivery of services, to ensure effective coordination with citizens and subordinates and also discourage misuse of power.

The meeting decided every group of the workshop would contain twenty officers and officials who would be trained by expert trainers. In this training, major focus will be on service delivery, behavior change, to end negative image of Police, to avoid misuse of power and cleanliness of police stations with other improvements of peaceful environment, training of officials deputed over pickets, snap Checking, patrolling, training of protection of sanctity of premises of any place during police raids, psychological change of officials including other training for interrogation process of accused involved in child abuse and also interrogation of murder cases by homicide cells. Furthermore, cleanliness of weapons depot, and training of front desk will be imparted to officials in this training. Above all, issues and security of markets,educational institutions, mosques, churches will be included in this training program.

Moreover, traffic issues, provision of security to dengue team,services provided by police in emergency situations, character certificate, issuance of NOC and identification and scrutiny of employee's previous record will be part of this training.

arrested: Ravi Road investigation police arrested two robbers and recovered three bikes and illicit weapons from their possession. The arrested robbers identified as Imtiaz and Sanaullah confessed to committing dozens of robberies in various parts of the city.

Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 892 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 992 were injured. Out of the injured, 592 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals.

body found: The tortured body of a 45-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found in an open drain in the Badami Bagh area on Wednesday.

Locals spotted the body floating in the drain near Khokhar Village and informed police. The body is almost two to three days old and has started decomposing, police said. The condition of the body suggested that the victim was severely tortured. The body has been removed to morgue.