‘NAB filed 440 corruption references from Oct 2017 to Sept 2018’

Islamabad: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal Wednesday said a record 440 corruption references had been filed by NAB from Oct, 2017 to September, 2018. Chairing a meeting to review the overall performance of NAB here, he said NAB had introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a press release said.

The CIT comprising director, additional director, investigation officer and a senior legal counsel had been put in place in NAB to avoid any kind of influence in the official proceedings of NAB. He said NAB had established state-of-the-art Forensic Science LAB in Islamabad which had facilities of digital Forensics, Questioned documents and fingerprint analysis to make inquiries and investigators immaculate.

He said Transparency International, PILDAT, Mishal and world Economic Forum had already appreciated NAB''s efforts in eradication of corruption. NAB in a very short span of time had established over 50,000 character building societies in colleges and universities to create awareness against the corruption, he added. He said the young generation had joined hands with NAB to eradicate corruption from the country.