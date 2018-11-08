SSGC chips in Rs15mln to dams’ fund

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has donated Rs15 million to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams Fund, a statement said on Wednesday.

“The SSGC executives and workers enthusiastically responded to the clarion call of Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Prime Minister Imran Khan by donating their basic salaries towards this national cause,” the company statement said.

It added that the SSGC executives and workers contributed their 2-day and 1-day basic salaries, respectively towards the cause that would help to overcome water scarcity issue in the country. “An amount of Rs15 million has been transferred to the fund,” the company said.