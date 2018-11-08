Global cement moot starts on 12th

LAHORE: INTERCEM, a global cement industry-related event manager, is undertaking its first international exhibition and conference from November 12 to 14 in Lahore, primarily motivated by Pakistan Cement industry’s impressive performance in recent years, an official announced on Wednesday.

“We are delighted to bring INTERCEM to Pakistan for the first time,” Melcom Shelbourne, Chief Executive INTERCEM, said addressing a press conference. “Cement is an essential element in both infrastructural and socio-economic development and Pakistani cement industry will play a central role in the realisation of economic development activities, and other ambitious

infrastructure projects across the country and around globe.”

Shelbourne said through 2017, Pakistan was one of the world’s best performing cement markets and among the top cement exporters in the region. “Exporting cement and clinker to more than seventeen countries, Pakistan occupies a key geographic and geopolitical position in South Asia between Central Asia, Western China and the Indian Ocean, with connections to the GCC and East Africa and around globe,” the INTERCEM official said.