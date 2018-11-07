Diwali today

Lahore: The Hindu community from across the country will celebrate Diwali festival today (Wednesday). The main Diwali celebrations will be held at the Krishna Mandir in Lahore. Hundreds of people belonging to the Hindu, Christian and Muslim faiths will take part in the celebration to show that harmony existed among people of various religions. Diwali is a famous festival celebrated by the Hindu community across the world. People light candles and clay lamps just to symbolise the triumph of good over evil. During the festival, the Hindus do worship, prepare and distribute sweetmeat, exchange gifts, decorate homes and wear new clothes.