Sarfraz improving as captain with each passing day: Misbah

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has backed current skipper Sarfraz Ahmed to remain in the role until at least the end of next year’s ICC World Cup.

Pakistan have gone through a mixed time under Sarfraz. His first Test series in charge saw Pakistan slip to their first series defeat in the UAE since 2002 against Sri Lanka, but they have since recorded an impressive draw in England and a win over Australia in the UAE.“Sarfraz is improving as captain with each passing day and has been leading the side very well,” said Misbah.

“All this talk of the captaincy being a burden on him or him facing problems with three formats is absurd. I am very much sure that he will do a great job in the World Cup too.”In T20Is Pakistan have been supreme. They have won 11 series in a row, a sequence which stretches back to the last World T20, and nine games in a row too.

In ODIs, their form has varied wildly. Sarfraz started his reign by memorably leading Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title, which was followed up with three 5-0 series results; two for, against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, and one against, inflicted by New Zealand.

It was Pakistan’s struggles in the Asia Cup which saw some call for Sarfraz to get the chop.“I think every team and player experience a bad patch in their career and Asia Cup was that bad patch for Pakistan,” said Misbah.

“I know that that the players would learn from their mistakes and overcome them to excel in all formats from here on. I think this is the right time to announce Sarfraz as captain because we don’t have much time left for the World Cup,” he added.