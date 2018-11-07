‘78,000 plot owners in LDA schemes to be in a position soon to build houses’

Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani has said the owners of some 78,000 residential plots in the two housing schemes of the Lyari Development Authority, i.e. Hawkesbay Scheme 42 and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Town, will soon be able to construct their houses on their plots as the pace of development works on the land has been accelerated.

He this on Tuesday while inspecting the development works being carried out at the two housing schemes in Hawkesbay area. Ghani said the pace of development works on the housing schemes of the Karachi Development Authority, the Malir Development Authority and the LDA had been accelerated so that plot owners belonging to the low and middle-income groups could get the opportunity to build their own houses.

He said all the necessary development works and the provision of basic civic and utility services, road networks, gas and electricity supplies, and a sewerage system, had been completed in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Town of the LDA.

The provincial minister added that the provision of basic civic infrastructure and utility services would enable 18,000 shelter-less people who had been given plots in Benazir Town for free by the government to build their houses.

He directed the officials concerned to utilise the amenity space available in the housing town to construct parks and ensure proper demarcation to properly identify amenity and commercial plots.

Ghani inspected the development works being carried out in Hawkesbay Scheme 42 related to the dual carriage road and drainage system being built under the Annual Development Programme of the Sindh government at a cost of Rs500 million. He also inspected the land allotted for a housing scheme for journalists in Hawkesbay Scheme 42 and directed the officials to upgrade the park facility there.

He also visited the Emergency Response Centre in Hawkesbay area and inspected facilities and checked the presence of trained personnel there to carry out any rescue operation on the shoreline. The centre would be made more functional and equipped it with all the necessary facilities to ensure safety and security of human lives in the beach area of the city.