Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘78,000 plot owners in LDA schemes to be in a position soon to build houses’

Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani has said the owners of some 78,000 residential plots in the two housing schemes of the Lyari Development Authority, i.e. Hawkesbay Scheme 42 and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Town, will soon be able to construct their houses on their plots as the pace of development works on the land has been accelerated.

He this on Tuesday while inspecting the development works being carried out at the two housing schemes in Hawkesbay area. Ghani said the pace of development works on the housing schemes of the Karachi Development Authority, the Malir Development Authority and the LDA had been accelerated so that plot owners belonging to the low and middle-income groups could get the opportunity to build their own houses.

He said all the necessary development works and the provision of basic civic and utility services, road networks, gas and electricity supplies, and a sewerage system, had been completed in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Town of the LDA.

The provincial minister added that the provision of basic civic infrastructure and utility services would enable 18,000 shelter-less people who had been given plots in Benazir Town for free by the government to build their houses.

He directed the officials concerned to utilise the amenity space available in the housing town to construct parks and ensure proper demarcation to properly identify amenity and commercial plots.

Ghani inspected the development works being carried out in Hawkesbay Scheme 42 related to the dual carriage road and drainage system being built under the Annual Development Programme of the Sindh government at a cost of Rs500 million. He also inspected the land allotted for a housing scheme for journalists in Hawkesbay Scheme 42 and directed the officials to upgrade the park facility there.

He also visited the Emergency Response Centre in Hawkesbay area and inspected facilities and checked the presence of trained personnel there to carry out any rescue operation on the shoreline. The centre would be made more functional and equipped it with all the necessary facilities to ensure safety and security of human lives in the beach area of the city.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wish to go to sleep and wake up refreshed like normal people: Jemima on insomnia

Wish to go to sleep and wake up refreshed like normal people: Jemima on insomnia

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer