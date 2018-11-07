Rupee weakens

The rupee failed to maintain its rising trend against the dollar on Tuesday after China disappointed Pakistan by not providing instant economic aid to avert the balance of payments crisis, dealers said. The rupee ended at 132.67/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 132.47 in the interbank market. In the open market, the rupee remained unchanged at 132 against the dollar. Bearish sentiments prevailed in the forex market, as the prime minister’s visit to China proved disappointing for the investors.