Sardar Khalid Ibrahim laid to rest

MUZAFFARABAD: Senior Kashmiri leader and chief of Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party (JKPP) Sardar Khalid Ibrahim, who passed away on Sunday in Islamabad due to brain haemorrhage at the age 71 years, was laid to rest in his ancestral village Kot Mehta near Rawalakot.

Before burial, his funeral prayer was held at Sabir Shaheed Sports Stadium in Rawalakot, which was attended by thousands of people including AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, former prime ministers, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan, President Pakistan Peoples Party AJK, Ch Latif Akbar, ministers, members of the Legislative Assembly and government officials.

Late Sardar Khalid Ibrahim was the son of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, the founder AJK president and was elected as member of Legislative Assembly five times from Rawalakot constituency. He was known for his straightforwardness and principle standing in the politics who never compromised his principles for mere political gains rather sacrificed his seat twice by resignation on certain issues and was facilitated at large scale in political circles and general public.

The government of AJK has announced two days public mourning on his demise and all government office, educational institutions and markets in Rawalakot remain closed on the occasion of his funeral.Earlier, his body was carried from Islamabad in a big caravan, which was given a warmest reception at Azad Pattin by thousands of people.