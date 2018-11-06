Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

National

A
APP
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sardar Khalid Ibrahim laid to rest

MUZAFFARABAD: Senior Kashmiri leader and chief of Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party (JKPP) Sardar Khalid Ibrahim, who passed away on Sunday in Islamabad due to brain haemorrhage at the age 71 years, was laid to rest in his ancestral village Kot Mehta near Rawalakot.

Before burial, his funeral prayer was held at Sabir Shaheed Sports Stadium in Rawalakot, which was attended by thousands of people including AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, former prime ministers, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan, President Pakistan Peoples Party AJK, Ch Latif Akbar, ministers, members of the Legislative Assembly and government officials.

Late Sardar Khalid Ibrahim was the son of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, the founder AJK president and was elected as member of Legislative Assembly five times from Rawalakot constituency. He was known for his straightforwardness and principle standing in the politics who never compromised his principles for mere political gains rather sacrificed his seat twice by resignation on certain issues and was facilitated at large scale in political circles and general public.

The government of AJK has announced two days public mourning on his demise and all government office, educational institutions and markets in Rawalakot remain closed on the occasion of his funeral.Earlier, his body was carried from Islamabad in a big caravan, which was given a warmest reception at Azad Pattin by thousands of people.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China