Bryson bags Las Vegas crown

LOS ANGELES: Bryson De-Chambeau rolled in a 58-foot eagle putt from off the green at 16 on Sunday on the way to a one-shot victory in the US PGA Tour’s Shriners for Children Open golf tournament in Las Vegas.

DeChambeau, back in action for the first time since playing on the US team that lost to Europe in the Ryder Cup in September, fired a five-under par 66 in the final round at TPC Summerlin to edge defending champion Patrick Cantlay by a stroke.

On a day that saw several players jockeying for the lead late, Cantlay was up by one when he arrived at the par-three 17th, where a poor shot from a greenside bunker led to a bogey.Right about then, DeChambeau produced his eagle at 16 to seize a two-shot lead.

After Cantlay birdied 18, keeping the pressure on with a 65 for 264, DeChambeau two-putted from 30 feet at the last for a win that moves him to fifth in the world rankings.He notched his fourth USPGA Tour title since June and his first of the fledgling 2018-19 season.“I was just coming out here to try and kick the rust off and was able to play some great golf,” DeChambeau said.