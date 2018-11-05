ITF Junior Tennis begins today

ISLAMABAD: As many as 26 foreign players and host of locals will be seen in action for the next two weeks at the PTF Complex as the ITF International Junior Tennis starts from today (Monday).

Foreign players will participate in the events (boys and girls categories) along with Pakistani players in the two back-to-back tournaments. Matches will be played on the newly developed courts having the world renowned Plexipave Cushion surface, exactly as is used in the Australian Open.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan during his visit to the PTF Complex expressed his pleasure on the construction of the synthetic courts and said that the newly developed courts will prove to be beneficial for the Pakistani players.

“Hosting international tennis events in Pakistan is the result of untiring efforts by the PTF and is a matter of great satisfaction and honor for the country. Such events will help in improving the standard of the game in Pakistan and afford an opportunity to local players to better their international ranking.”