President calls for indigenous research in food, medicine, plants

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi said Sunday there was a dire need for indigenous research in the fields of food and medicine plants that could alter the entire scenario in favour of the mankind.

While inaugurating the 2nd international symposium on natural products for the future at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the Karachi University, the president said, “holistic research may also be done in water conservation techniques in farming”.

He said exorbitant cost of medication incurred on treatment of fatal diseases can only be scaled down by research, adding necessary steps must be initiated in this field.

“Naya Pakistan is not about specific personages but it is all about everyone and the government is dedicated on its mission of welfare for everyone,” he added.

The president expressed his deep concerns over the reported malnutrition and stunting of children.

He said education pyramid would be made the base of entire structure that would naturally enhance the capacity of human resource.