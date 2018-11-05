Asher, Yahya, Zubair into Karachi Club Open quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Asher Mir, M Yahya and Zubair Raja reached the quarter-finals of under-18 singles of the Karachi Club Open (national tennis championship for seniors and juniors) at Karachi Club on Sunday.
Asher beat Asim Gul 6-2, 6-2, Yahya overpowered Taha Aman 6-3, 7-6(3) and Zubair thrashed Omar Obaid 6-1, 6-0 in the pre-quarter-finals .
Earlier, in the first round, Ashar beat Mushab Umair 6-2, 6-3, Taha defeated Ahsan Siddiq 6-4, 6-2 and Omar Obaid won against Zain Panjwani 6-4, 6-2. Similarly, in the pre-quarter-finals of under-14 category, Ashar Siddique overpowered M Usman 6-7, 6-2, 7-6, M Yahya Ehtisham beat Danish 7-5, 6-2, Saim Danish defeated Dhuraf Das 6-2, 6-0, Taha smashed Basit 6-0 (rtd) and Mahatir Mohammad won against Sameer 6-3, 6-2.
The results of under-14 singles first round were: Kashan Tariq beat Ayan Khan 6-2, 6-4; M Usman defeated Burhan-ud-din 6-2, 6-3; M Zain Ehtisham thrashed his rival 6-0, 6-0; Danish beat Taimoor Khan 6-1, 6-3; Dhurf overpowered Yayha Memon 6-4, 3-6, 7-5; Sameer Ali smashed Ibrahim Nouman 6-3, 6-0; and A Basir beat Akash 6-3, 6-4.
The results of under-10 singles quarter-finals were: Rayyan Aman beat Hasan Jamal 4-2, 4-1; Soyam won against Ibrahim 1-4, 4-1, 4-1; Dhuraf defeated Yahya 4-4(3), 5-3; Zain Ehtisham smashed Sabrina Khan 4-0, 4-0.
Earlier, Sabrina beat Farjam Khan 4-3, 4-1 and Hasan defeated Zara Akhund 4-1, 4-1 in the first round. Rayyan won against Burhan-ud-din 4-2, 4-1 and Soyam beat Samer 4-2, 5-3. In the first round of men’s singles, Amir Qamar beat Hashir Suhail 6-3 (rtd) and Ahsan Siddiq defeated Rashid Ali 6-1, 1-0 (rtd).
