Mon November 05, 2018
Lahore

AFP
November 5, 2018

‘No hike in transport fares’

Rawalpindi :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti has directed the officials to take action against transporters found involved in overcharging passengers traveling on various routes in Rawalpindi.

Talking to this agency, he said that there was no revision in the fares of public transport and no one would be allowed to fleece the commuters, adding that public transport vehicles involved in overcharging would be impounded.

He said that a number of complaints had been lodged by the residents with the RTA regarding overcharging on various routes and warned the transporters not to violate the rules; else strict action would be taken against them.

The RTA secretary also directed transporters to display fare lists for every destination at their respective terminals and in the vehicles at prominent places. To a question about fare increase by the transporters, he said that there was no revision in the fares of public transport and strict action would be taken against those fleecing the passengers.

