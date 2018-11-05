Mon November 05, 2018
Lahore

AFP
November 5, 2018

Action against tax defaulters

Rawalpindi: Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi has finalized arrangements to launch general hold up on November 7 (Wednesday) against token tax defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles.

Motor-vehicle Registration Authority (MRA) Officer Rawalpindi Sohail Sabir talking to this agency informed that nine special teams had been formed for the general hold up which would be conducted simultaneously in different areas of the district.

The vehicles of token tax defaulters and unregistered vehicles would be impounded during the operation. The team would conduct special checking of vehicles under the supervision of Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Sohail Shahzad while Excise Inspectors, Gul Sher Khan, Malik Javed, Raza Shah, Zulfiqar Abbas, Ehtisham ul Haq, Jahangir Khan, Ajmal Bhatti and Fayyaz Babar would lead their respective teams to be deployed in different areas. He said that the authorities concerned had strictly ordered to tighten noose around the vehicle of token and other tax defaulters.

