Criminal gang busted as ACLC arrests four

Officials of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) claimed to have arrested a notorious dacoit, who also happens to be a graduate, along with his three associates said to be involved in a number of robbery, extortion and murder cases.

According to ACLC chief SSP Munir Ahmed Shaikh, officials were tasked with nabbing a gang active in District Central involved in vehicle lifting and murders. An ACLC team was ultimately dispatched to District Central for checking and patrolling. On Saturday, the ACLC team was on patrol near 4K Chowrangi, North Karachi when they saw some men on a motorcycle. Based on suspicion, the team signalled for the bike to stop, but the men sped away. The police gave chase and after a brief resistance arrested all four gang members.

They were identified as Saleem Ahmed alias Raheel, the leader, and Ubaidullah, Hanif and Jehanzeb, his associates. The ACLC staff also recovered three motorcycles from the suspects which were stolen from the limits of Preedy, Awami Colony and Brigade police stations as well as four 30 bore pistols.

Based on information provided by the suspects, another raid was carried out on their hideout from where parts of five motorcycles were recovered. During investigation it was found that, Ahmed, the ring leader is a graduate and had been involved in criminal activities on his own.

His first crime was of extortion where he had extorted Rs50,000 from the Naib Nazim of an area in 2013. Later he had formed his gang and committed a robbery at the residence of a martyred police officer’s sister from where he had looted Rs130,000, jewellery and other items. The suspect is also involved in the killings of political workers, which includes the murder of MQM activist Waheed as revenge and another activist of MQM named Shahid.