Korean envoy says relations with Pakistan excellent

Islamabad : Ambassador of Korea, Kwak Sung-kyu has said that Pakistan and Korea enjoy relations in multiple areas including sports.

He expressed these views while addressing the grand opening ceremony for the 13th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship which was held at Liaquat Gymnasium.

Korean envoy thanked the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation for its endeavors in organizing this event and said this is the biggest Taekwondo competition in Pakistan with more than 1,400 coaches and players coming from everywhere across the country.

I am also very pleased and proud to introduce you to the Kukkiwon demonstration team. I am sure the team will mesmerize the Pakistani audience with their high level of skill and performance, he added.

More over ambassador said “As you know, Taekwondo originated from Korea and, currently it is being widely practiced with enormous popularity around the globe.”

Taekwondo benefits mental health and physical fitness. Through training Taekwondo, you can acquire virtues such as courtesy, perseverance and self-discipline.

I hope that this championship can be a festival which bonds all of us together. Finally, I also hope an increasing number of Pakistani people practice Taekwondo in the days to come. I wish good luck to all the players who participated in this championship, said Ambassador.