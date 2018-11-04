Three DIGs transferred in another reshuffle in Sindh police

KARACHI: Three deputy inspectors general (DIGs) of police have been transferred and posted in the Sindh province on Saturday.

According to a notification, Dr Muhammad Amin Yousufzai (BS 20) was transferred and posted as DIG West Zone Karachi. Khadim Hussain Rind (BS 20) was transferred and posted as DIG Commandant Sindh Reserve Police Karachi.

The notification said Muhammad Arif Hanif (BS 20) was transferred and appointed DIG CIA Karachi Range.—PPI

News Desk adds: The transfers and postings came a day after the Sindh Police Department had issued transfer and posting orders of senior police officers, including deputy inspector-generals (DIGs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs).