No result

Almost all education boards across the country have announced the result of the HSC exams conducted this year. But, the Balochistan board hasn’t announced the result to date. Many universities start their admission process between August and November. Without the HSC certificate, students cannot apply for an undergrad degree programme in any university.

It seems that the authorities are not concerned about the fact that hundreds of students will have an unwanted gap year if the results are not announced on time. The higher authorities must look into the matter.

Saleem Noor ( Balnagar )