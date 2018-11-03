LHC orders demolition of illegal shops

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday ordered for demolishing illegal shops, constructed on graveyard land in Tehsil Bhera, District Sargodha, and also sought a compliance report in this regard.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by one Rao Shafique against the construction of illegal shops on graveyard land.

During the proceedings, the petitioner''s counsel argued that influential persons illegally occupied two-kanal landof Miani graveyard in Tehsil Bhera, district Sargodha and constructed shops over it. He submitted that the respondent, Abdul Majeed, with the help of a former MNA, occupied the land.

He pleaded with the court for directions to demolish the illegal constructions. The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, ordered for demolishing shops and sought a compliance report in this regard.