Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

Protesters warned before operation

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

Writ in tatters

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

National

November 3, 2018

LHC orders demolition of illegal shops

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday ordered for demolishing illegal shops, constructed on graveyard land in Tehsil Bhera, District Sargodha, and also sought a compliance report in this regard.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by one Rao Shafique against the construction of illegal shops on graveyard land.

During the proceedings, the petitioner''s counsel argued that influential persons illegally occupied two-kanal landof Miani graveyard in Tehsil Bhera, district Sargodha and constructed shops over it. He submitted that the respondent, Abdul Majeed, with the help of a former MNA, occupied the land.

He pleaded with the court for directions to demolish the illegal constructions. The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, ordered for demolishing shops and sought a compliance report in this regard.

