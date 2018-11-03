RMS organises student council oath-taking ceremony

Islamabad : Roots Millennium Schools (RMS) One World Campus, E-11/4, hosted student council oath-taking ceremony 2018 in an effort to encourage young individuals to regularise Student body and become responsible citizens here at One World Campus, says a press release.

The student council comprising of IB and IGCSE’s vowed under oath that they will be active and responsible members of the student executive council and will abide by the laws made by the school and the managing body to guarantee themselves and the student body for a better campus life.

Member National Assembly & Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab graced the occasion as a chief guest and inducted the School’s Head Boy Abbas Khan and Head Girl Iman Fatima as well as the Executive Council Members of all clubs and societies established within the school system. After administering the oath, Kanwal Shauzab along with the Director Communication & Outreach Sabina Zakir and the Principal of One World Campus Asma Imran awarded sashes and badges to the members of the council which were received with immense pride and diligence. Director Sabina Zakir also congratulated and advised the students to work with responsibility and honesty and to uphold these honorable positions with integrity. She described the college elections as a platform for the council to learn how to maintain discipline, interact with their peers and aid their fellow students. She also emphasized on leadership and determination of the youth to make a revolutionary change in Pakistan.

Chief guest Kanwal Shauzab emphasised the importance of upholding these official positions and respecting the roles that they have promised. 61 Millennials were sworn in under the oath as part of the Student Council and promised to strive for the betterment of not only the school but the betterment of the society in general.