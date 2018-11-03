Riphah University holds inter-collegiate research gala

Islamabad : Undergraduate medical research poster presentation competition held at Riphah International University. The Undergraduate Research Forum and Scientific Society of Islamic International Medical College (IIMC), a constituent medical college of Riphah International University organised 2nd inter-collegiate research gala.

The gala was comprised of undergraduate’s medical research exhibited through posters presentation competition. Research projects of medical colleges of twin cities of Rawalpindi/Islamabad and allied institutions of Riphah International University, Islamic International Dental College, Riphah College of Rehabilitation Sciences, Riphah Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Riphah College of Veterinary Sciences, Lahore and Biomedical Engineering faculty were on display.

A large number of faculty members and students participated in the event and critically witnessed the Posters. Professor Aman Ullah Khan, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences, Riphah International University, Islamabad was the chief guest on the occasion.

The posters were evaluated by an elite panel of judges which included Professor Brig (r) Dr. Akbar Waheed, HOD Pharmacology, Professor Brig (r) Dr. Muhammad Farooq, HOD Medicine, Professor Dr. Hummaira Fayyaz, Professor of Physiology, Islamic International Medical College, and Lt. Col (r) Dr. Tahira Amjad, Assistant Professor, Community Medicine, Foundation Medical College.

The judges appreciated the quality of the research projects presented in the form of posters by the participants. First prize was given to Namana Minhas and Summon Basharat of Islamic International Medical College for their research “Self medication among medical & non-medical students: A comparative study”, while 2nd prize gone to Hammad and Bilal of Army Medical College, Rawalpindi for their research ‘Prescription audit in out-patient department.’ Third prize was also secured by M. Farhan uddin, Asmarul Hassan and Azaz Ali of Islamic International Medical College for their research on “Relationship between different learning styles of undergraduate medical students with their academic performance”. Special acknowledgment prizes were also given to students from Riphah Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Riphah College of Veterinary Sciences, Lahore Riphah International University. Professor Aman Ullah Khan, Dean Management Sciences, Riphah International University awarded the certificates to the participants and shields and cash prizes to the winners. Speaking on the occasion he appreciated the efforts of the students for organising the competition and also congratulates the winning students.