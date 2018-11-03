Fuel shortages feared in twin cities

Islamabad: The residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are living in constant fear of facing petrol and diesel shortages due to the on-going street protests and closure of roads.

They said if the government failed to restore land routes without delay, then the filling stations would be left with no fuel to the misery of motorists, motorcyclists, and commuters. "There is a fuel shortage if oil tankers coming in from Karachi don't reach Islamabad on time due to the closure of countrywide roads by protests and sit-ins," said Muhammad Jibran, a local automobilist. He said he had heard about the dozens of oil tankers being stranded on the way to twin cities from Karachi.

Amir Mujtaba, a motorcyclist, also voiced concern about the continued road closures and said the government should ensure the immediate end to the problem either by dialogue with protesters or using force to ensure smooth supply of fuel to the twin cities. He said he and many of his family members and friends had fuelled up cars and motorcycles due to shortage fears.

Salesmen at a filling station said petrol stocks hadn’t been replenished at most petrol stations of Potohar region due to the closure of roads. They said there would be no fuel problem if oil tankers were given smooth travel from Karachi to Islamabad and Rawalpindi.