Senate body calls for briefing on judges, PM’s security

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Friday sought briefing from Ministry of Interior to the panel in its meeting on November 9 as to what security measures have been taken for the security of judges of Supreme Court, Prime Minister and other dignitaries after Supreme Court verdict in the Aasia Bibi case.

“Inform as to what steps have the federal government and provincial governments so far taken to safeguard the Churches in the country,” he stated in a letter to Interior Ministry while seeking the briefing on the security steps taken for judges of the Supreme Court and prime minister other dignitaries.

The Senate’s Committee on Interior is scheduled to hold its meeting on November 9. Senator Rehman Malik said the Senate Standing Committee on Interior would like to have a detailed briefing on the emerging law and order situation and also inform measures taken to ensure peace and safety of general public. “The Interior Ministry and provincial government should also ensure the security of the churches throughout the country,” he directed.