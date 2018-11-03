Sat November 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2018

SC accepts pleas against acquittal of 74 convicts by PHC

ISLAMABAD: A two-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) Friday approved the hearing of appeals filed by the federal government against the Peshawar High Court's decision which set aside punishments handed down to 74 convicts by the military courts. Justice Shaikh Azmat Saeed headed the two-member bench.

The bench directed all the parties to appear in the court and adjourned the hearing sine die. The convicts were involved in serious acts of terrorism in the country. Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) furnished the appeals with the top court. The apex court also stayed the release of convicts.

The appeals said the PHC had ordered the release of convicts without considering the facts and requested it to declare the PHC ruling null and void, reinstating the military court's decision. Accepting the appeals of convicts against the decisions of the military courts a two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered their release. Nearly 50 of the convicts had been sentenced to death while the rest were serving jail terms.

