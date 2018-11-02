Khaqan is new PSB DG

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Khaqan Babar, a Ministry of Inter Provincial (IPC) Joint secretary has been appointed as Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on additional charge in addition to his Ministry duties.He has been appointed as DG PSB for a period of three months or till the posting of regular Director General.He will be entitled to withdraw addition remuneration as admissible under the rules.
