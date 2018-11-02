Fri November 02, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2018

Schools to remain closed today too

Islamabad: All private and public educational institutions in the federal capital and Punjab province will remain closed on Friday, owing to the prevailing law and order situation in the country.

The Federal Education Ministry announced on Thursday that all educational institutions under its ambit in the federal capital will remain closed on Friday. The announcement came in the wake of the prevailing law and order situation in the country following the Supreme Court’s verdict in Asia Bibi case on Wednesday. The private educational institutions in Islamabad remained closed across the country on Thursday.

However, the government schools and colleges operated on Thursday. The All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APSF) has announced that all private schools across the country will remain closed on Friday too.

President of PSA Kashif Mirza the decision was taken following the critical law and order situation prevailing in the country. “Owing to prevalent law and order situation, students are advised to restrict their movement till the next day to remain safe & secure as a safety measure,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Education Department has announced to cancel the intermediate exams scheduled for November 2 and 3 all over the province. The exams of Sociology and Computer Science were to be held on Nov 2 while the paper of English was scheduled for Nov 3. The board administration stated that the new date for cancelled papers will be announced later. Moreover, Punjab University has also postponed all exams that were scheduled for November 2, says the PU spokesperson.

