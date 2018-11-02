PAFWA holds annual art exhibition

ISLAMABAD: Under the auspices of Pakistan Air Force Women Association (PAFWA), a two-day annual art exhibition with the theme “Creative Expression” was held at Officers’ Mess, PAF Complex, Islamabad.

Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi, was the chief guest on the occasion. On arrival, the chief guest was received by Begum Tazeen Mujahid, President Pakistan Air Force Women Association. Begum Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, wives of services chiefs, ambassadors, civil and military dignitaries along with large number of art enthusiasts attended the exhibition. Work of artisans from all over the country was displayed in the exhibition.

The Pakistan Air Force Women Association (PAFWA) was created in December, 1965 with a view to uplift social, educational and economic conditions of low-paid employees of Pakistan Air Force and their families. Over the period, the association has contributed significantly towards the welfare of PAF employees and their families. The main objectives of PAFWA are to improve the health and well-being of PAF personnel and their families and also participate in relief operations during any natural calamity.

Annually, PAFWA carries out various social activities which involve child welfare programs, socio-economic projects, vocational/educational training, and adult literacy program for the families of PAF personnel, religious and national motivational programs.