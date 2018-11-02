Compassion for the weak

In his first address after winning the elections, PM Imran Khan talked about a Medina welfare state and compassion for the poor, weak and oppressed. Long before this election, a piece of land was allotted in Chak Shahzad at subsidised rates by the CDA for developing farms to grow vegetables, fruit and breed cows to cater to daily requirements of ever growing population of Islamabad. However, the land was later obtained for peanuts by the corrupt elite and was converted into palatial houses. Many plots have been resold by original allottees. As usual this irregularity and illegality was regularised and the land reserved for the agricultural produce became the permanent abode of the country’s elite. The few poor who live in the vicinity have become an eyesore for the elite who want to drive these have-nots out of this area.

One such farm house was owned by Azam Swati. A poor family who owned a few cows lived in the vicinity. It is alleged that a few cows dared to graze within the limits of a private farm house owned by the senator. The way the higher authorities dealt with the matter had saddened many. Whatever happened to the PM’s promise in which he asserted that he would try to follow Hazrat Umar’s style of governance? When will change actually occur and the ruling class show compassion for the poor and weak?

Gull Zaman

Peshawar