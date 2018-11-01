Thu November 01, 2018
"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"

Sports

November 1, 2018

Lehmann reveals emotional struggles over sandpaper-gate

SYDNEY: Former national coach Darren Lehmann revealed Wednesday how he has paid a heavy emotional toll over the ball-tampering scandal and claimed under-fire Cricket Australia could have done more to support him.

Lehmann continues to receive counselling, having gone through some dark times since his life was turned upside down by the incident in the third Test against South Africa in March.

He tearfully quit in the aftermath despite being cleared of any direct role and contracted until the 2019 Ashes series in England, with Justin Langer taking over.

His decision followed then captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft receiving lengthy bans for the plot to alter the ball using sandpaper.

“I saw people, and am still seeing people about it. That’s a work in progress,” Lehmann told the Sydney Daily Telegraph as he prepares to re-launch his career as a commentator.

Lehmann, who will be behind the microphone for Australia’s first One-Day International against South Africa in Perth on Sunday, said the governing body offered psychological support “but you could always have more, can’t you?”

Lehmann was hailed as a saviour when he took over in 2013 and led Australia to a 5-0 sweep in the 2013-2014

Ashes Test series against

old rivals England.

But he has since been accused by critics of overseeing a toxic team culture that damaged the reputation of the famed Baggy Green cap.

While he and the three players have all paid a price, no one at Cricket Australia has been held to account, although the governing body has accepted some culpability and former CEO James Sutherland has departed, along with team performance boss Pat Howard.

